Hello Everyone,
Sal here, with something pretty cool to share with you. We’ve started a new conference to bring together the Apple automation and scripting community!
The conference is called CMD-D (pronounced “Command-D”), and it will be held August 9th at the Santa Clara Convention Center. It’ll be a full day of exploring the current state of automation technology on both Apple platforms, sharing ideas and concepts, and showing what’s possible—all with the goal of inspiring and furthering development of your own automation projects.
To assist in this exploration of all things Automation, I’ve invited some of my smartest friends to present sessions focused on their own areas of automation expertise, on macOS and iOS. And, for those new to automation, we’re also planning a Scripting Boot Camp on August 8th.
I’m really excited about CMD-D. Finally, the Apple automation community has its own conference. If you use automation, create automation or develop software, this is your conference too.
Please plan to join me August 9th in Santa Clara. Registration for CMD-D is open now!
Best wishes and happy scripting,
Sal Soghoian
Andy Ihnatko
The Chicago Sun-Times tech columnist for ten years, the co-host of MacBreak Weekly on TWiT for years, and a Macworld columnist for more than two decades.
Jon Pugh
A pillar of the original AppleScript team, Jon also worked on OpenDoc, spent a decade at Adobe on InDesign, and now helps developers secure mobile apps.
Jason Snell
Lead editor at Macworld for a decade, Jason now writes at Six Colors and hosts numerous podcasts on the Relay FM and Incomparable networks.
John Welch
Like all good admins, John is lazy, thus the scripts. AppleScript since System 7 Pro, but also REXX, shell, DOS Batch, OS/2 Batch, VBA, PowerCLI, etc.
Sal Soghoian
For two decades plus, Sal has championed user automation from both inside and outside of Apple.
09:00-09:30AM
Welcome
Sal Soghoian opens the conference.
09:30-10:15AM
Understanding ‘Why’ Automate
From experience with massive data centers, John Welch unpacks the ‘why’ of automation from all points of view. Hear the story of the deep-fried sock. Find out which types of circumstances automation can benefit and when not to bother. A can’t miss session for admins as well as developers.
10:15-11:15AM
The macOS Scripting Trilogy
Even experts will learn something new, and everyone will gain insight. Join Automation guru Sal Soghoian as he reveals power features of AppleScript, AppleScriptObj-C, and JavaScript for Automation (JXA) that are often hidden in plain sight.
11:15-11:30AM
Morning Break
11:30-12:30PM
More than Automator
There’s more to Automator than the drag-and-drop creation of “automation recipes.” Learn what workflow variables, contextual system integration, and direct access to all of the automation power of the OS can do for you.
12:30-01:00PM
Managing iOS Devices
Configuring hundreds – or thousands – of iPads one-by-one would be a nightmare! Discover how Fortune 100 companies, schools, and even government agencies manage multiple iPads at once. Find out how to refresh and restore iOS devices using Automator and Apple Configurator.
01:00-02:15PM
Lunch
02:15-03:30PM
iOS Automation Using Workflow
Turn a webpage to a .pdf on your iPhone. Call an Uber for the address on your next calendar appointment. Turn photos to GIFs and distribute. Workflow revolutionized automation for iPhones and iPads and earned an Apple Design Award. Learn how to put this groundbreaking tool to work for you.
03:30-03:45PM
Afternoon Break
03:45-05:00PM
Script Magic for macOS and iOS
The Omni Group introduces full application object-model scripting for their apps on both macOS and iOS. Based on JavaScript Core, OmniJS integrates with the traditional JavaScript DOM, as well as Apple’s Workflow app on iOS. Write-once scripting is a reality.
05:00-05:15PM
Late Break
05:15-06:00PM
Jon Pugh
Join us for a rare opportunity as an original member of the AppleScript team shares how AppleScript was created. Gain insight into the universality of automation. Learn from their experience (and mistakes) in this special session
06:00-07:30PM
Dinner/Evening Break
07:30-08:00PM
“I am, therefore I automate.”
Automation as Zen? Join Andy Ihnatko, as we enter the realm of dojo and learn from a master. With discipline, we practice the martial art of aikido against the enemy “tedious, repetitive work.”
08:00-09:00PM
Open-Mic Automation Slam!
Attendees strut your stuff! Show everyone your favorite, or most impressive, automation solution. Sign up during the conference. Compete for the award.
09:00-10:00PM
Live: Six Colors Podcast
Internationally recognized Apple podcaster, Jason Snell, hosts a speaker discussion about the current state of automation and its future in a live podcast. Bring questions and comments and let your voice be heard.
*Shift happens: schedule subject to change without notice.
Hosted at the Santa Clara Convention Center, CMD-D is a day-long conference filled with insightful challenging sessions, camaraderie, and conversations. And for those new to Automation, we’re planning an optional Scripting Boot Camp on August 8th, the day before the conference. Register today! You don’t want to miss this!
Ticketing by Eventbrite
CMD-D Masters of Automation is a collaborative project of Paul Kent, Naomi Pearce and Sal Soghoian. Drawing upon Paul’s decades of producing Macworld Expo, and Sal’s long history as an automation advocate, CMD-D furthers the notion that the power of the computer should reside in the hands of the one using it.
Of course the CMD-D logo was created using scripting, on my iPad! The script is written in OmniJS, the Omni Group’s new cross-platform (macOS and iOS) implementation of JavaScript Core. Watch this movie, and then try it yourself!—Sal